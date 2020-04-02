Live Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Putnam County man with dementia

James Hammock

James Hammock left may be in a Chevrolet pickup truck similar to the one on the right.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding missing 82-year-old James L. Hammock.

According to investigators, Hammock last contacted his son before bed last night at his home on the 10000 block of Scott Lee Road in Silver Point. Hammock has dementia and believes he may still be in Michigan.

Hammock is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall weighing 195 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans. He may be driving a dark green 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with Tennessee tag number 1M72V5. He could be on his way to Cookeville Regional Medical Center or Michigan.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hammock, call Putnam County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (931) 528-8485.

