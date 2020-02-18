Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for a missing 82-year-old man with multiple medical conditions.

According to police, Roy Ellis Alexander left his home in Murfreesboro around 8 p.m. Monday to go to the KFC on Old Fort Parkway, but he never returned home.

Alexander was driving a maroon 2017 Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag 639DD84, officers said. He was wearing a hat, blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police said the 82-year-old suffers from narcolepsy, high blood pressure and other health problems that require medication.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311.