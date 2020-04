NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 82-year-old West Nashville man who went missing Tuesday morning and has not returned home.

Mercedes Gonzalez, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, drove off from Cabot Drive around 11:30 a.m. The car he was in is a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with a temporary tag D842773.

If you know of Gonzalez’s whereabouts or have seen the car, please call Metro Police at (615) 862-8600.