NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding an Antioch woman who left her home Tuesday and never returned.

According to police, 81-year-old Fleeter Wade, who suffers from dementia, left her home in a silver 2012 Chevrolet Cruze with a Titans license plate 25TT56. Family reported Wade missing Wednesday. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Wade or her car is asked to call (615) 862-8600.