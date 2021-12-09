MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning for a 67-year-old woman missing from Macon County.

The TBI reported Maitred Hammer has a medical condition and may not be able to return home safely without assistance.

Hammer may be driving a red Ford F-150 with Tennessee license plate 0L6-8A9. She has brown hair, blue eyes, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 152 pounds.

The TBI said she was last seen in Marion County. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Lafayette police at 615-666-4725.