LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert Friday morning for a man missing from Lawrenceburg.

The TBI is searching for 60-year-old Gregory Hinson, who was last seen in Lawrenceburg on Thursday.

Gregory Hinson (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Hinson was described as 6 feet 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He may be traveling in a gray 2011 GMC Terrain with TN license plate 429-YZV.

The TBI reported Hinson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrenceburg police at 931-762-2276 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.