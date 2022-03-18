HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Henry County, Tennessee man.
Authorities are searching for James Damon Lane, 83.
James is described as follows:
- 5’11”
- 138 pounds
- Gray hair
- Blue eyes
- He was last seen wearing:
- A western shirt
- Black boots
- Baseball cap with pins in it
James may be traveling in a 2000 tan Ford F-150 with an extended cab and a camper topper. It has Tennessee license plates: “DP20775.”
If you have seen James or his vehicle, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.