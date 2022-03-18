HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Henry County, Tennessee man.

Authorities are searching for James Damon Lane, 83.

James is described as follows:

5’11”

138 pounds

Gray hair

Blue eyes

He was last seen wearing: A western shirt Black boots Baseball cap with pins in it



James may be traveling in a 2000 tan Ford F-150 with an extended cab and a camper topper. It has Tennessee license plates: “DP20775.”

If you have seen James or his vehicle, you are asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.