PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 65-year-old woman missing from Cookeville.

The TBI reported Deborah Martin was last seen Wednesday wearing a long grey winter coat and winter boots with fur.

Deborah Martin (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Martin is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.