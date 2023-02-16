PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 65-year-old woman missing from Cookeville.
The TBI reported Deborah Martin was last seen Wednesday wearing a long grey winter coat and winter boots with fur.
Martin is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.