RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 89-year-old man reported missing from Smyrna.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Xe Van Dang has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.
Van Dang was last seen Thursday and may be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with Tennessee license plate 072 BKGM.
If you see him or the vehicle, call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.