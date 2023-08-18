RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 89-year-old man reported missing from Smyrna.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Xe Van Dang has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

Xe Van Dang (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Van Dang was last seen Thursday and may be driving a 2005 silver Toyota Camry with Tennessee license plate 072 BKGM.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If you see him or the vehicle, call the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.