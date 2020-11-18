Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing from North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man from North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Charles Pruitt left his home on 14th Avenue North around 8 a.m. Tuesday and never returned, according to police.

SILVER ALERT: Please help us find Charles Pruitt, 78, who left his 14th Av N home at 8 a.m. Tue & has not returned. He is driving a red 1997 Nissan pickup truck with a camper shell over the bed. He is wearing a gray cap, tan jacket & tan pants. See him or the truck? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/Y62woWQk5h — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 18, 2020

Investigators said he was driving a red 1997 Nissan pickup truck with a camper shell over the bed. He was wearing a gray cap, tan jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information on Pruitt’s whereabouts is urged to call 615-862-8600.