Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing from North Nashville

Charles Pruitt

Charles Pruitt (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man from North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Charles Pruitt left his home on 14th Avenue North around 8 a.m. Tuesday and never returned, according to police.

Investigators said he was driving a red 1997 Nissan pickup truck with a camper shell over the bed. He was wearing a gray cap, tan jacket and tan pants.

Anyone with information on Pruitt’s whereabouts is urged to call 615-862-8600.

