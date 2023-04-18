GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old woman with a medical condition that could potentially prevent her from returning home safely.

Barbara Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, April 18 in Giles County, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office. She was possibly traveling in a 2014 white Ford Escape with the Tennessee tag 266BCNY.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an alert around noon. Mitchell is 5’8″ tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen Barbara Mitchell or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-3505 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.