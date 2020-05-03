Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man with dementia and a history of a stroke.

According to investigators, Joe Allen Garner walked away from his Isaiah Drive home around lunch time on Saturday and didn’t return. He was wearing a yellow hat, a blue sweater possibly tied around his waist, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. Garner is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joe Allen Garner, call Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.