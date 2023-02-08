WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a 68-year-old man missing from Lebanon.

Ridley “Mack” Herrod was last seen wearing a red jacket in the area of South College Street in Lebanon around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ridley “Mack” Herrod (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Ridley is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 236 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

The TBI reported he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Ridley, or know where he may be, please call Lebanon Police Dept at 615-444-2323 or 1-800-TBI-FIN.