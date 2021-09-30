Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old woman last seen in Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old woman out of Clarksville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Margaret Peggy Coyne. They say she may also use the last name “Remple.”

Coyne was last seen in the Nashville area two months ago.

She is described as follows:

White woman

5’8″

130 pounds

Brown hair

Green eyes

Authorities say she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely on her own.

If you have seen Margaret, or know where she might be, call the Clarksville Police Department at (931) 645-8477. You can also call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND with information.