NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday morning for a 20-year-old man reported missing from Goodlettsville.
Christopher Frankenberry was last seen Wednesday, Nov 29 in Goodlettsville, but may be in the Madison area.
He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
If you see him or know where he may be, please contact Goodlettsville Police at 615-859-3405 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.