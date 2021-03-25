Significant threat of severe weather Thursday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms are expected throughout all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Thursday. Southwestern counties are under a high risk (5/5) for severe weather. A moderate risk (4/5) is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and a slight risk (level 3/5) for areas north and east.

The tornado risk for today is high, especially for Lawrence, Wayne and Giles counties. Large tornadoes are possible. Flooding is also possible along with a high risk of damaging wind. Large hail may also occur with stronger storms.

Round one of showers and storms will move in Thursday morning. This round is not expected to be severe. However, flooding could be a concern.

There are Flash Flood Watches up for most of Middle Tennessee through late Thursday night. In total, portions of Middle Tennessee could receive one to four inches of rain.

There does look to be a break by lunchtime, which means the air will become more unstable. Then, the second round of storms fire up between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and they will be moving in fast so have a plan ready to go and a way to get warnings.

Individual storms in the afternoon and evening will need to be monitored closely as they could start to spin. That means tornadoes are likely and some could be strong or even long lived.

Check the full list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

These storms continue through the evening but should move out by 10 p.m. Please pay attention to the forecast and listen for the warnings.