NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A significant increase in home prices is predicted for rural Middle Tennessee in the next year.

Increasing home prices in Davidson County seem to be pushing buyers to outlining areas, creating somewhat of a double edged sword.

“If more people want to move to the country or even just smaller towns, that increases demand, which we are already at a low inventory, so that does increase the price quite a bit, but you know those people who own those homes have earned that and they deserve it, so it’s kind of a give and take,” explained Jason Galaz, founder of Find A Home, Inc. and team lead for the Find A Home in Tennessee team.

Tennessee is a sought after state when it comes to buying a home and Galaz said that’s likely not changing anytime soon.

“We have a lot of business moving here. It’s low taxes; you’ve got Amazon bringing in those jobs; you’ve got the car plant moving in Central and West Tennessee; we’ve got the other factories in East Tennessee; it’s not going to slow down.”

However, Galaz rarely finds a buyer looking to settle down in Davidson County.

“I deal with a lot of people locally and out of state, and they almost always want to move about an hour out of Nashville. They get better value, but also it’s just too expensive in town,” he said.

He said demand outside of the city is increasing home prices in rural areas. Williamson, Smith and Overton counties are among those at the top of the list when it comes to predicted price increases in the next year, according to Zillow’s home value index.

College Grove in Williamson County tops the list with a more than 10% increase, good news for home owners in rural areas, but not necessarily for the buyers due to a low inventory.

Predicted increases in rural Middle TN home prices (Source: Zillow’s home value index)

“I would say 7.9 to 10% is a big jump, an anticipated jump for me just because I pay attention to what’s going on. It’s a surprise to anyone who is sort of not paying attention, but if you look around, a lot of people are moving; a lot of the land is filling up. We still have plenty of it, but you know there’s less to sell at the moment, so unless we build more homes, more roads, and more schools and more everything, the prices will grow. You might see price jumps in some areas, but not value drops. I think value is going to continue to grow,” Galaz explained.

