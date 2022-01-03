ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of shots fired in the parking lot of a south Nashville Church left a neighborhood on edge.

Metro police say it happened on New Year’s Eve less than an hour before midnight at Burnett Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road — the same church where a gunman opened fire killing one woman and injuring six others in September 2017.

“It was pretty intense for a little while,” said Terry Carter who is a member of the church and lives next door.

Carter described the moment she and her family heard dozens of shots fired from the church parking lot.

“We started hearing what we thought was fireworks and all, ’cause they had been shooting all over the place,” said Carter. “After a few seconds, you kind of change the way you’re listening.”

Carter said it was so many shots that she lost count.

Carter’s son-in-law went to check the church for damage.

“He went around and was just counting the shell casings, and he stopped counting at 100,” Carter said. “Hearing a gunfire as close as it was, it kind of brought back some memories.”

Carter was inside Burnett Chapel leading children’s worship when a gunman opened fire more than four years ago.

“We made like a barricade on one of the doors,” said Carter. “We’re real cautious, even now. If we go to a restaurant or anything like that, the kids pick where we are going to sit and it’s always facing the door. Nobody wants to sit with their back to the door.”

Thankfully, no one was injured Friday night. Investigators are unsure if there was a specific target.

The suspect involved in the 2017 case is now serving a sentence of life without parole.