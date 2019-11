NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Metro Police said officers responded to a shots fired in Nissan Stadium parking lot R shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said witnesses described a car was doing donuts in the parking lot before crashing into a light pole.

The driver of that car then got out, shot at the car and ran away, according to police.

Police say there was no evidence that anyone else was in the vehicle or injured as a result of this incident.