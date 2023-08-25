LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives launched an investigation following a Friday morning road rage incident in Lebanon where a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

During the early morning hours on Friday, Aug. 25, the Lebanon Police Department said officers responded to a call about shots fired between mile marker 232 and mile marker 236 on Interstate 40.

According to officials, the complainant said he “engaged in a road rage incident” with motorists in a white truck with a boxed enclosure. The white truck’s passenger reportedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun, hitting the complainant’s vehicle at least three times.

Authorities said they found a shell casing in the area where the incident took place along I-40. In addition, using Flock technology, detectives identified the vehicle, which was tracked down in Franklin.

Police said they not only identified the occupants of the white truck and discovered a handgun, but the suspected shooter also made a statement confirming he was involved in the road rage incident.

“The Lebanon Police Department will use any means necessary to prosecute individuals who behave so carelessly with regards to human life,” officials said.

As of Friday afternoon, charges are pending against the suspect in connection with this incident, which appears to be an isolated event, according to authorities.