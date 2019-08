NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shots were fired at a football game held at East Nashville Magnet High School Thursday.

Police working a jamboree football game at the school broke up several fights around 8 p.m.

Officers on the scene said shots were fired by an individual but no one was hit by the gunfire.

One person was arrested and charged with weapons charges. Two others were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.