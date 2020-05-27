Sheriff: Lawrence County deputy shoots at suspect during multi-county pursuit

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrence County deputy fired multiple gunshots at a suspect during a pursuit Tuesday, according to the sheriff.

During the pursuit, Sheriff John Myers said the suspect used his car “in a threatening manner” toward the deputy. The deputy then fired three gunshots, striking the suspect’s vehicle, Myers added.

The pursuit entered Wayne County, where the sheriff said deputies assisted in arresting the suspect.

Myers has not said why the suspect was being chased. No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.