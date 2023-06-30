NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you like buying locally-grown produce, you may have noticed that there is a shortage of peaches from Middle Tennessee this year. That’s because of the hard freeze we had late last March, right after the peach trees had blossomed.

Back then, News 2’s Davis Nolan visited with Jack Pratt of Pratt Farm in Wilson County and he feared that he had lost this year’s crop. He opened up some of the post blossoms and showed Davis the damage.

“If I open it up, it will be dark inside too, though. See how dark it is in the center? Chances are that 16 degrees probably got it,” Pratt said.

Davis recently went to the Farmers Market in Nashville to see if vendors there were feeling the shortage this summer.

Hancock Family Farm grows and sells its own produce there, which usually includes peaches.

“Our Tennessee peaches, we lost 90% of our crop, and we’ve got one variety that it didn’t get,” explained Al Johnson, an employee of Hancock Family Farms. “And it will be coming out at the end of August.”

In the meantime, they are importing peaches from South Carolina.

If you are wondering about the infamous Georgia Peaches, the freeze also made it all the way down to the Peach State, and what is coming from there is one of their later-season varieties as well.

Most of the later season peaches are what they call freestone peaches, which have fruit that falls right off the pit. They’re usually available mid-June to mid-August.