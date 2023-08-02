TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WRKN) — A major trail located inside the Short Springs Natural Area is briefly closed while crews work to remove trees that came down during the last line of strong storms that moved through the area.

According to Tennessee State Parks officials, storms during the week of July 16 brought down several trees on the Machine Falls loop trail in the natural area, blocking access to the waterfall and the creek located on the trail.

(Tullahoma Parks and Recreation photo)

Tullahoma Parks and Recreation officials said the area was “hit hard” by the storms, sharing a photo of a large uprooted tree blocking access to the trail path. The department added the trail would be closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to recover access to the trail and remove the fallen trees.

“For visitor safety, Machine Falls Loop, Machine Falls, and the creek below will be closed areas from 8:00 am to12:30 pm.,” the department said.

State parks officials told News 2 the area should be cleared after the work day.