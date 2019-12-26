Shoppers line up at Goodwill to take part in after Christmas gifts, to donate items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Retailers across the country take on the after Christmas rush. Here in Nashville, Goodwill representatives say the days leading up to the new year are their busiest.

Christmas is over but for some shopping is just getting started.

“You can find a lot of bargains in here and you can find things people leave the tag on” said shopper Tammy Mason.

Mason made the drive all the way from Kentucky to find some good deals. There’s no Goodwill where she lives so she made the 90 minute trip to Nashville on Thursday.

With many people getting gifts during the holidays…that means many people are also giving things away

“I actually work in a thrift store where I’m from and people they get new things during Christmas and that tends to prompt them to go through their closet. Go through their attic. They got new stuff on the tree. They go, I’m gonna give that away. It’s not only here but also we see it in Kentucky.”

Mason says it’s a perfect recipe for her as she makes a living out of buying and selling the things she finds.

“I have picked up some Under Armor jackets with tags on them and for a reseller that is a big deal. Old rock T-shirts from the 80s are a big way to make money. People sell them on eBay and you can find them here.”

Mason says the days after Christmas are always the best for her and encourages you to get in on the action.

“If you have never done this you need to do this at least once it’s addicting.”