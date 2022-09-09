MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shoplifting suspect has been taken into custody after jumping out of a fleeing vehicle.

Mt. Juliet police say officers pursued the suspect vehicle through Mt. Juliet; officers later quit pursuing the suspect due to high speeds, but later learned a suspect jumped from the fleeing car.

Officers then searched the Pleasant Grove Road area and later found the suspect on Old Pleasant Grove Road.

The suspect was taken into custody and police say the situation began as a shoplifting at Walmart.