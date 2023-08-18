MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A long-time Maury County deputy is out of the hospital after being severely beaten by a suspected shoplifter, according to Sheriff Bucky Rowland.

The nine-year law enforcement veteran found the suspect — identified by authorities as 22-year-old Latrell Gause — after he allegedly stole honey buns from a convenience store around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The sheriff told News 2 the deputy was trying to respectfully deal with Gause when he cold-cocked the deputy, knocking him unconscious before repeatedly punching him in the face.

According to Rowland, Gause went for the beaten deputy’s gun, but an off-duty deputy and other good Samaritans intervened and the suspect ran off.

A full-scale manhunt reportedly led to the discovery of Gause around 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

Rowland said Gause will face a number of charges, including attempted murder, resisting arrest, and theft.

The injured deputy was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for facial fractures, but as of this writing, he is back home, according to the sheriff.