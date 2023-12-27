NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shoplifting cases soared to new heights across the country in 2023 with organized groups of thieves ransacking stores, and the numbers show it was no different in Middle Tennessee.

“There are a lot of stores that have opened or reopened, a lot of retail stores, which is a good thing,” said Cmdr. Lee Kendall with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s (MNPD) West Precinct. “The downside to it is that we have had more organized retail crime as a result that are targeting specific stores to try and steal from.”

The MNPD reported in mid-December that shoplifting cases have increased by about 30% in 2023 compared to 2022. In the West Precinct alone, shoplifting has increased by nearly 50%.

“We are seeing organized groups of repeat offenders committing these offenses at various retail stores,” said MNPD Sgt. John Joyce.

Joyce said officers are using surveillance video to help identify the offenders.

“We are able to get photographs, video and we send that out to the community,” said Joyce. “We’ve had lots of help from the community as our Crime Stoppers tips program help us to identify some of these offenders.”

The Murfreesboro Police Department reported an increase in shoplifting cases, as well:

1,087 shoplifting cases in 2022

1,263 shoplifting cases in 2023

The Hendersonville Police Department also saw a slight spike in shoplifting cases:

211 shoplifting cases in 2022

225 shoplifting cases in 2023

However, shoplifting cases have decreased for the Mt. Juliet Police Department:

259 shoplifting cases in 2022

186 shoplifting cases in 2023

“As you’re out doing your shopping, just be vigilant if you notice anything out of the ordinary, anything suspicious,” said Joyce. “If you happen to see any loss prevention or security guards, be sure to notify them. You can also utilize our non-emergency number 615-862-8600 or call 911 to report any ongoing activity you see.”