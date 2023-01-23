BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI’S in Brentwood.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the ALDI located in the 7100 block of Southpoint Parkway to respond to a report of a person with a weapon.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the store manager who stated that the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Steven Dodd, entered the store and began filling up a shopping cart with various items.

According to an affidavit, Dodd left the cart unattended, and employees began to put items back on the shelves. When Dodd returned, an arrest report states he told employees that he was using the bathroom and began to refill the cart.

The store manager told officers that Dodd waited until there was one employee at the register and fled the scene with the cart and unpaid items.

Court records state three ALDI’s employees followed Dodd to his vehicle in an attempt to get the items back. That’s when Dodd allegedly pulled out a black handgun and threatened to shoot the employees.

Dodd nearly struck the store manager as he fled, according to an affidavit. At the scene, employees told officers that Dodd fled toward Nolensville Pike in a Toyota van.

Metro police later located Dodd’s Toyota parked at a Planet Fitness in the 4800 block of Nolensville Pike.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a black handgun and stolen bottles of Tide laundry detergent. Employees identified Dodd as the suspect, and the stolen bottles of detergent were returned to the store.

Dodd was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, driving on a revoked license and three counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.