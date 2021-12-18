ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you saw police swarming Walmart in Ashland city this morning there’s nothing to worry about! Instead, officers inside were spreading Christmas cheer to a group of lucky students in the Ashland City area.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 81 held their annual Cheatham County Shop with a Cop event this Saturday at a Walmart in Ashland City.

Source: WKRN

About 20 students across the district got to pair up with law enforcement for a $350 shopping spree ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Law enforcement from Pleasant View, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, and the local sheriff’s office acted as Santa’s elves in providing the children with toys, coats, shoes, and basic necessities.

After all the shopping fun, the children and their families were treated to a pizza party with the officers at Vuocolo’s Italian Restaurant.