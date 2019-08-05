Shooting victim’s family gives thanks

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several weeks ago at this time, News 2 brought viewers breaking news on a shooting in Volunteer State Bank parking lot in Goodlettsville. Now, the family gives an update on the victim’s recovery and expresses thanks.

Police say a man was walking into the bank with a deposit when a gunman attempted to rob him. When he refused to hand over his money, he was shot several times.

The suspect is still on the run.

The family doesn’t want their loved one identified, but they did release the following statement expressing their gratitude:

“The family of the victim would like to thank all of the first responders who helped to save our loved one’s life. We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the public who have called in leads on this case. Thank you to all members of the media who have respected our wishes for privacy and have kept the news story in the public eye. At this time, the victim is in stable condition and is slowly recovering well. We are thankful to the staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their excellent care our loved one has received. Our family would also like to thank the community for respecting our wishes to remain private in this matter and not identify our loved one who was tragically injured. We would ask that if anyone has any information on this incident to please call the Goodlettsville Police Department or Crime Stoppers to help in solving this case.”

According to the family, the victim is slowly recovering but stable.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts should call Goodlettsville Police at (615) 851-5111 or Crime Stoppers (615) 742-7463.