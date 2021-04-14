Shooting victim located at boat ramp near Clarksville

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was transported to a hospital after a shooting at a boat ramp in Montgomery County late Tuesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting victim was located just after 8:30 p.m. at the Smith Branch boat ramp in Woodlawn, just west of Clarksville.

The man was transported to a hospital in Clarksville for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office described this as “an isolated incident” and said “there is no threat the public.”

]No additional information was immediately released.