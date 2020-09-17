Shooting victim crashes car in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police are investigating after a shooting victim crashed a car into a utility pole Wednesday night.

Police responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a call of gunshots fired in the area of College Street and Poston Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a Dodge Charger had crashed into a pole, according to police. Inside of the vehicle, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital, but the person’s condition was not immediately released.

Detectives believe another vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger, was also involved in the situation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Jackson, 931-648-0656, ext. 5319, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .