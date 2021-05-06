Shooting victim calls for help from Broadway gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound called 911 from a gas station on Broadway early Thursday morning.

Officers responded around 12:15 a.m. to the 7-Eleven near 12th Avenue South, where the shooting victim was located in his vehicle.

Police said the man had been shot in the knee. He was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

Detectives said they were working to determine the location where the shooting happened.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.