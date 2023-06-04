MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday night, authorities launched an investigation into a shooting incident that happened in Mt. Juliet.

According to a tweet posted by the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 9:18 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, the shooting happened inside a home along Millwood Lane.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured in the incident, but officials said it does not pose any risk to the community.

Officers are currently at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No additional details have been shared about the incident.