Man dies after shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a market near downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to Lafayette Street near Lewis Street, where they said they located a man with a gunshot wound.

First responders initially said the man had serious injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening; however, they later told News 2 that he was transported to a Nashville hospital and died from his injuries.

Police said it appeared the man was shot at a nearby market, then ran across the street, where he collapsed.

While the shooter has not been arrested, officers described him as a man standing about 6-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing a hat, a white shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.