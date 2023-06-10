PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Portland Police Department have launched an investigation into a shooting Saturday night.

Officials posted on Facebook at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 that a large police presence is expected around the Meadows Lane area while they investigate.

Authorities said they have identified the suspect and determined their location, so officers are working to take that person into custody.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time since the suspect is no longer in the area.

Officials have not shared any additional information about the shooting, including whether anyone was injured in it.