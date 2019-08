MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are on the scene of a shooting Friday morning at a condominium complex.

Officers said a man was located at Villager Condominiums on Middle Tennessee Boulevard with multiple gunshot wounds.

No further details have been released, including the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.