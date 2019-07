GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Goodlettsville police are investigating a shooting at a local bank.

Police told News 2 a man was going to make a deposit at Volunteer State Bank in Goodlettsville when he was followed by a person who attempted to rob him.

The man was shot multiple times. His condition is currently unknown.

News 2 has a crew at the scene.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.