ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are on the scene of a reported shooting this morning at the 300 Hickory Apartments in Antioch.

Officers arrived just after 4:30 am at the apartments located on Hickory Hollow Place.

At this time, it is known that at least one person has been shot and transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officers are continuing to gather information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.