HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after one person was shot late Tuesday night in Davidson County.

According to police, officers were called to the Hermitage Inn on Lebanon Pike just after 11 p.m. Officials told News 2 one man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the victim is not cooperating with officials, and there is no suspect information at this time.

No arrests have been made and no additional information was immediately released.