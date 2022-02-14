FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation has been opened after a shooting that happened at a Franklin Waffle House Saturday night.
Authorities told News 2 it happened at the Waffle House located at 1312 Murfreesboro Road.
Franklin police are working to determine if anyone was arrested following the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.