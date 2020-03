NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shoney’s is offering first responders free meals at one of their Nashville locations for the next three days.

Shoney’s will be offering the meals from the Fresh Food Bar at their downtown location on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m.

The meals will be offered at the Shoney’s located at 110 Interstate Drive, Nashville, TN, 37206.