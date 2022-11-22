DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.

“Most business owners, they know it’s possible at any time, anywhere it could happen, and it could be easily broken into,” explained John Thompson, owner of Misfits Electronics.

Inside the repair store, a wanted poster of a man who is no stranger to the business hangs on the wall as soon as you walk through the door.

“He kicked out this one. He busted this one with a rock first, and he knew what he was doing because he went around the corner and went back behind back there,” showed Thompson.

Then just ten days later, the same thief struck again.

“He broke through this window and knocked out the entire shelf over here,” pointed Thompson.

The entire crime was caught on camera; you can see the intruder making his way straight to the cash register while trying to cover their face, emptying it out before taking off. The second time, his hat and face were clear for the camera. The owner said the same man broke in both times.

“Shoes are a dead giveaway,” said Thompson.

It’s not just the money they’re worried about. For more than a decade, the shop has been taking care of people throughout the community.

“Probably cost me close to $1,500 to $2,000, that’s just the way that it is. We were lucky that he wasn’t able to grab anything back behind the shelf because I have to replace those things,” said Thompson.

The National Retail Federation found 8 out of 10 retailers reported incidents of violence and aggression this year alone. The organization stated, “retail crime is on the rise,” and it’s impacting local businesses that are feeling the pain.

“It’s harmful because I don’t care what business you’re in; if you’re a private business, it hurts,” said Thompson.

The store is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to an arrest. They are asking anyone who knows the person in the video to call the store at 615-375-1902.