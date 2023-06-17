GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than three years after saving a girl at birth, first responders in Sumner County had the opportunity to reunite with her Saturday, as well as celebrate her bravery and determination.

Back in February 2020, Avonlea Broadaway suffered a heart attack in the first seconds of her life. Sumner County first responders raced to the scene.

“There were so many things happening so fast, we just, we took off,” recalled Jennifer Fresen, a Gallatin volunteer firefighter and advanced emergency medical technician (AEMT).

In the back of the ambulance, Fresen started chest compressions on the newborn.

“There’s times when you’re in the back of the truck and 15 minutes feels like an hour,” said Sumner County EMS Capt. Jackson Boyd.

At the hospital, they passed Avonlea along, unsure of her fate.

Fresen said the call stuck with her, so she kept in touch with the Broadaway family, relieved to hear from them that Avonlea survived.

“Everybody that showed up that day really made a difference,” said Heather Broadaway, Avonlea’s parent.

Avonlea spent 30 days in the NICU with doctors still questioning her road ahead, according to her parents.

“She’s a fighter, and she chose to fight,” said Liz Broadaway, Avonlea’s other parent.

Frasen has stayed touch with the Broadaways over the years.

“I get to watch her grow up, and I tell everybody that she’s my BFF,” Fresen said.

On Saturday, June 17, Frasen honored Avonlea’s life, alongside the other members of Sumner County EMS and the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department. The first responders presented Avonlea with a firefighter’s helmet from the program Lids 4 Kids, a challenge coin, and a chance to explore the ambulance used to transport her more than three years ago.

(Courtesy: Sumner County EMS)

(Photo: WKRN)

“I’m glad to see that she’s doing good and that she’s thriving the best she can,” said Vincent Baleme, a Sumner County paramedic.

Avonlea was also named an honorary member of the Panama City Fire Department, the department behind Lids 4 Kids.

“She’s proof that miracles do happen,” said Fresen.

According to Fresen, Avonlea has plenty of honorary aunts and uncles within Sumner County’s emergency services who will always look out for her.