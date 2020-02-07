Sheriff’s office replacing locks at new downtown detention center after breaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says they are replacing locks at the new detention center in downtown Nashville following recent breaches.

According to officials, the DCSO is replacing approximately 1800 locks at the new facility. The Feb. 20 open house for the new facility has been pushed back to April 9 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Longtime criminal justice advocate Alex Friedmann was arrested on Jan. 4 after being charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering and possession of burglary tools at the Downtown Detention Center in Nashville.

Alex Friedmann (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff’s office officials say an investigation into Friedmann’s actions in the facility is ongoing and they anticipate further charges.