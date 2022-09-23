LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was hurt following an incident during the Macon County High School homecoming parade.

During the parade on Friday, an “uncontrollable driver” broke through barriers along the parade route into a crowded area, according to the Macon County School District.

A Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly rammed the driver, preventing injuries to any students nearby.

The parade was then stopped, buses began routes and students were dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

The deputy is said to be okay after a trip to the hospital. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, but there is no update on his condition.

A post from the school district on Facebook mentioned multiple children were shaken up following the events. They say the schools will be prepared to address counseling concerns next week when school is back in session.