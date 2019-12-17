Sheriff: Rideshare driver shot, carjacked in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rideshare driver was reportedly shot and carjacked Tuesday morning just outside of Gallatin.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the victim, who identified himself as a rideshare driver, told investigators he picked up a rider in Goodlettsville and brought the person to an address in the Hollywood Hills area near Gallatin.

When the two arrived at the location, the victim reported they both got out of the vehicle and the driver was shot.

His vehicle, described as a tan 2013 Buick Lacrosse, was taken. There was also a female inside the stolen vehicle, investigators said.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.