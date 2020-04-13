Sheriff: No charges expected after 14-year-old shot in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old boy was wounded over the weekend in an accidental shooting, according to the Macon County sheriff.

Sheriff Mark Gammons said the incident happened Sunday on Perrigo Lane, northeast of Lafayette, when someone dropped a gun, causing it to discharge.

The 14-year-old boy, who was struck by a bullet, was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, Gammons added. He was reportedly listed as stable, as of Monday morning.

The sheriff said no charges were expected in the case.

No additional information was immediately released.

