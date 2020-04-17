Sheriff: Girls missing from Marshall County believed to be in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Perry County are asking for the public’s help amid a multi-agency search for two young girls who reportedly ran away from state custody.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 13-year-old Ariel Stout and 16-year-old Betty Stout likely left their foster home in Marshall County sometime early Thursday morning. They were reported missing a few hours later.

“They are believed to have been assisted by individuals in Perry County, and may be harbored here or elsewhere nearby,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The department added, “an investigation is ongoing and charges will be filed against anyone who is found to be harboring or assisting them from being safely located.”

The girls have been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing and a multi-agency effort is underway to locate them.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact 931-589-3911.